Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 00:53 Hits: 4

Russian forces have struck an arms depot in the town of Chortkiv. Meanwhile, fighting rages on in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-forces-strike-depot-in-western-ukraine-live-updates/a-62108853?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf