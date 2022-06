Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 07:13 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Data leaks are a threat to national security and those culpable should be made accountable, says the National Patriots Association (Patriot). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/13/permanent-and-effective-solutions-to-data-leaks-a-must-says-patriot