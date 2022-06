Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 22:06 Hits: 2

After the first round of voting Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is expected to keep its parliamentary majority but with a much smaller number of seats, according to projections.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0612/Macron-survives-challenge-from-left-in-French-parliamentary-elections?icid=rss