Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 04:49 Hits: 3

German Christian Schmidt has gone over the heads of Bosnian politicians to secure funding for an October election, signalling a more pro-active approach on the part of the international community.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/06/13/in-wielding-bonn-powers-bosnia-overseer-sends-signal/