Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further disrupted global food supplies and delivered another price shock to the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. How can policymakers best tackle the immediate threat of hunger while also taking steps to make food systems more resilient and sustainable in the long term?

