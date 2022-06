Category: World Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 08:40 Hits: 0

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and accelerating deglobalization, governments will need to ensure that they have the infrastructure and human capital necessary to maintain a comparative advantage in earth sciences. Superiority in this field could prove decisive in any new cold war.

