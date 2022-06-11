New analysis explains why GOP believes the 'ideal' gun bill is no bill at all

Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 16:55 Hits: 10

As Democratic lawmakers and gun control advocates push for stricter gun laws, one analysis is breaking down what appears to be the Republican perspective on gun legislation from both chambers of government.

HuffPost's Jonathan Nicholson and Arthur Delaney have explained how a faction of Republican lawmakers appear to be in a rock and a hard place where gun control is concerned. "A Senate deal on guns would leave many Republicans with a dilemma: Say you aren’t for any changes or be forced to name what you’d accept," they wrote.

They shared an overview of the brief discussions they had with a number of House Republican lawmakers. In regard to federal law where firearms are concerned, "the status quo is fine, regardless of the occasional high-profile mass shooting." In fact, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) doesn't believe gun laws are needed and she also explained why.

“We don’t need any. We have one, it’s called the Second Amendment,” said Greene. “Murder’s already illegal.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) claimed Democratic lawmakers are not discussing effective solutions either. “We’re not talking about school security. We’re not talking about all the cultural nonsense that’s going on,” he said.

Although Greene made her stance quite clear, other Republican lawmakers have been reluctant to do so. Nicholson and Delaney noted: " With attention focused on bipartisan gun negotiations in the Senate, other House Republicans took more of a wait-and-see approach, saying they wanted to evaluate what emerges from those talks before declaring if they could support any changes."

They added, "As long as the Senate group is still working, it allows everyone not involved in the talks to take a step back and avoid specifics."

Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), who has a background anchored in gun culture being raised by a father who "built guns by hand," offered relatively hazy remarks. “I don’t know yet. I’m not willing to disclose that yet,” he said on Wednesday when the House voted on the Democratic-backed gun control bill. “There are common-sense reforms that you could do.”

Several Senators have also noted that while they aren't completely against the idea of a gun safety bill, they aren't exactly thrilled about supporting a bill either.

“It’s good that members on both sides of the aisle aren’t ruling out different provisions right now,” said Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), who, during his 2016 run for the Senate, celebrated having an A+ endorsement from the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) Political Victory Fund. “So we’ll see when they come back what has bipartisan buy-in for the package and I’ll give it very strong consideration.”

Republican lawmakers also appear to have differences in opinion across the board. While Senate Republicans are open to negotiations, House Republicans appear to flatly oppose change.

“In the short term, I don’t think the answer is to restrict the number of good folks with guns and the right to defend themselves, and there’s a reason why nobody goes to a police station or to a gun rally and try to shoot up the place,” said Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.).

He also explained why he believes stricter gun laws would be ineffective. “You can’t legislate evil to go away."

The latest analysis comes just days after House Democrats proposed two bills earlier this week.

Per HuffPost: "Major provisions in Wednesday’s bill and the number of GOP votes they received included:

Prohibiting the purchase of semiautomatic weapons for people younger than 21 (10 votes)

Tightening restrictions against “straw purchases” of guns (seven votes)

Prohibiting untraceable “ghost guns” (eight votes)

Requiring gun safes or secure locations if guns are stored where they could be accessed by minors (three votes)

Restricting bump stocks and high-capacity gun magazines (13 votes)"

The bill discussed on Thursday would have opened the door for a "federal version of state-level 'red flag' laws, which would make it illegal for people deemed a risk to themselves or others to possess or obtain weapons.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/06/gop-gun-control/