Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 06:16 Hits: 10

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he was attacked by members of the ruling Socialist Party of Venezuela on Saturday. Guaido, seen as the rightful interim president by the US, told people he would not quit.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/venezuela-opposition-leader-juan-guaido-attacked-during-tour/a-62103767?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf