Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 08:00 Hits: 10

Polls have opened for the first round of France's parliamentary election. Freshly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron is fighting to keep control of the legislature, threatened more by the far-left than the far-right.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-macron-s-majority-under-threat-in-parliamentary-elections/a-62103541?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf