Category: World Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 17:27 Hits: 4

Algeria’s decision to nullify a two-decade-long friendship treaty with Spain has left the EU trying to patch things up between the neighboring countries. Given the scale of Algeria’s oil exports, some officials fear gas shortages in the midst of a global energy crisis.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0610/Why-the-EU-wants-Spain-and-Algeria-to-remain-friendly?icid=rss