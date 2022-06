Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 03:11 Hits: 9

At Shangri-La Dialogue, Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto says he is confident the leaders of the US and China will be wise.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/12/qa-indonesias-defence-chief-on-security-in-the-asia-pacific