The demand that Russia pay reparations for its unprovoked war in Ukraine is morally compelling. But Russia would be less likely to reconcile itself to Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, leaving Ukrainians unsafe and thus unable to embark on reconstruction, much less sustain stable economic growth.

