Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 06:44 Hits: 9

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy "didn't want to hear" American warnings ahead of Russia's unprovoked invasion of his country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-zelenskiy-ukraine-warnings-russian-invasion/31893444.html