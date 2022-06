Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 02:08 Hits: 7

Australia announced a large compensation figure for France over a scrapped submarine deal. The deal was canceled after Australia opted to join a defense pact with the US and the UK known as AUKUS.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/aukus-canberra-to-compensate-france-over-canceled-sub-deal/a-62098009?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf