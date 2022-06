Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 04:00 Hits: 10

Anez was convicted for "decisions contrary to the constitution" and "of derelicition of duty," according to a Bolivian court. She defended her actions following the resignation of predecessor Evo Morales.

