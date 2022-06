Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 04:57 Hits: 8

A new left-wing coalition wants to win a majority in France's upcoming legislative elections and challenge Emmanuel Macron's hold on parliamentary power. Their chances are slim but not impossible.

