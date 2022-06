Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 06:39 Hits: 7

The US Defense Secretary said Chinese military activity around the self-governing island threatened to change the status quo. Lloyd Austin said Washington would continue to stand by Taiwan at an event in Singapore.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-slams-china-s-destabilizing-military-activity-near-taiwan/a-62098496?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf