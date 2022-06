Category: World Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 07:05 Hits: 8

JOHOR BARU: Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Bonda Kuala Lumpur was sealed as the premises were not registered with the authorities, says Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/11/rumah-bonda-not-registered-with-the-authorities-says-rina