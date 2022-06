Category: World Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 20:29 Hits: 3

Russia’s atrocities take time, stamina, and personnel to process. Digitally savvy Ukrainians have been assiduous in their fight to bring Russians to justice for war crimes.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0610/To-solve-Russia-s-war-crimes-Ukraine-casts-a-wide-digital-net?icid=rss