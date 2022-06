Category: World Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 14:46 Hits: 3

North Macedonia’s opposition would support a constitutional change as a concession to Bulgaria, but only if Bulgaria guarantees that is all it wants to end the two countries’ dispute, the head of the VMRO-DPMNE party, Hristijan Mickoski, told BIRN.

