Despite the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to reduce mortality, the elderly, the immunocompromised, and other vulnerable populations remain at risk of severe infection. Worse, some SARS-CoV-2 strains are only a mutation or two away from a leap in lethality.

