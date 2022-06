Category: World Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 14:00 Hits: 2

For more than two years, the Chinese government has stamped out COVID-19 infections wherever they have appeared, even when it has meant locking down megacities like Shanghai for months at a time. To move away from this unsustainable policy, it will need to convince a wary population to get vaccinated.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-vaccine-resistance-lack-of-public-trust-by-nancy-qian-1-2022-06