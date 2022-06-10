The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Attempted Coup : First Public Jan. 6 Hearing Puts Trump at Center of Plan to Overturn 2020 Election

The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection held its first public hearing Thursday night, televised in primetime by all major networks except Fox News. We spend the hour featuring excerpts from the hearing, starting with Committee Chair Bennie Thompson’s opening statement, in which he argued January 6 was the “culmination of an attempted coup” by Donald Trump, comparing the insurrection to the ransacking of Washington, D.C., by British forces more than two centuries ago.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/10/benny_thompson_trump_attempted_coup_january

