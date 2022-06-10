The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Bullshit : Bill Barr Ivanka Trump Told House Jan. 6 Probe They Didn't Believe Stolen Election Lies

Category: World Hits: 7

Seg1 jan6 hearing barr ivanka split

Donald Trump “engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information to convince huge portions of the U.S. population that fraud had stolen the election from him,” Congressmember Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack, said during Thursday’s primetime hearing. “This was not true.” We air excerpts from her presentation, which included a new video of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner dismissing concerns about the campaign to overturn the 2020 election as mere “whining.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/10/liz_cheney_bill_barr_ivanka_trump

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version