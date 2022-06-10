The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Hang Mike Pence : Watch Dramatic New Footage of Trump Mob Attacking Capitol on Jan. 6

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg3 capitol riot video 2

The January 6 committee released new footage Thursday night showing a detailed timeline of the day of the insurrection. We feature the video they played that shows how Proud Boys and Oath Keepers marched from the National Mall — where Donald Trump delivered a speech pressuring Mike Pence to recertify the election results to deliver him a victory — to the Capitol Building to chants of “Hang Mike Pence,” before they violently pushed through police barriers and broke into the government building chanting “Nancy.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/10/january_6_violence_washington_dc_proud

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version