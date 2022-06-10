The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

From Protesters … to Insurrectionists : Jan. 6 Witness Describes Proud Boys' Violence at the Capitol

Category: World Hits: 7

Seg4 proudboys 2

The white supremacist Proud Boys group and the far-right, anti-government Oath Keepers militia played an instrumental role in planning for a violent insurrection on the Capitol, according to the January 6 House committee, which aired new testimony from witnesses and the groups’ leaders in its first public hearing Thursday night. British filmmaker Nick Quested was embedded with the Proud Boys and shared his footage with the committee. As the first of two live witnesses, he said he was “confused” when “a couple of hundred of Proud Boys were marching toward the Capitol.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/10/nick_quested_proud_boys_capitol_insurrection

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version