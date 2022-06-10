From Protesters … to Insurrectionists : Jan. 6 Witness Describes Proud Boys' Violence at the Capitol

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 12:41 Hits: 7

The white supremacist Proud Boys group and the far-right, anti-government Oath Keepers militia played an instrumental role in planning for a violent insurrection on the Capitol, according to the January 6 House committee, which aired new testimony from witnesses and the groups’ leaders in its first public hearing Thursday night. British filmmaker Nick Quested was embedded with the Proud Boys and shared his footage with the committee. As the first of two live witnesses, he said he was “confused” when “a couple of hundred of Proud Boys were marching toward the Capitol.”

