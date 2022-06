Category: World Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 09:41 Hits: 8

The European Commission is set to back EU candidate status for Ukraine next week despite objections from Denmark and the Netherlands, Bloomberg reported on June 10, citing unnamed sources.

