Published on Friday, 10 June 2022

Truckers in South Korea are on a strike action, protesting sharply rising fuel prices and demanding basic pay guarantees. It's an early test for conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thousands-of-south-korean-truckers-broaden-strike-action/a-62086360?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf