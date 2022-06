Category: World Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 07:50 Hits: 8

If you are travelling soon, take note that there may be long queues are some major airports. Here's why and what you can do to be prepared for the wait.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/cna-explains-airport-chaos-covid-19-pandemic-staff-shortages-strikes-2738956