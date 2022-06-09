Jan. 6 Hearings to Open as Proud Boys Members Are Indicted for Seditious Conspiracy

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 12:42 Hits: 6

The House committee investigating Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and the deadly January 6 insurrection at the Capitol holds its first public hearing Thursday night in primetime, as five members of the far-right Proud Boys are indicted for seditious conspiracy. These hearings will provide voters with a choice between those who will want to continue to defend free and fair elections and those who want to take away the will of the people,” says Kristen Doerer, managing editor of Right Wing Watch, who previews what to expect.

