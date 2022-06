Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 07:09 Hits: 9

KUCHING: Sarawak is keen to partner with South Korea to explore the development of sustainable aviation fuel and carbon capture technology. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/09/sarawak-keen-to-partner-s-korea-in-sustainable-aviation-fuel-venture