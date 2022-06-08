Global Embarrassment : Mexico More Skip Biden's Summit of Americas for Excluding Cuba, Venezuela

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:30 Hits: 8

Top leaders from Mexico, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are all absent from the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced he would boycott the conference after the U.S. said it would not invite Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. We speak with historian Alejandro Velasco and Roberto Lovato, award-winning Salvadoran American journalist and author, who calls the conference ​​”a failure of hemispheric proportions and a global embarrassment for the United States and for the Biden administration.” Lovato calls the Biden administration’s condemnation of some countries as anti-democratic hypocritical and says the absence of so many Latin American countries represents a decline in U.S. hegemony.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/8/summit_of_the_americas_mexico_guatemala