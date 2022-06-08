The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Intensify the Search : Journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous Expert Bruno Pereira Missing in Brazil

British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira have still not been found, after being reported missing Sunday in one of Brazil’s most remote areas of the Amazon. The pair were traveling across the region to interview Indigenous leaders patrolling the area for illegal miners and fishers for Phillips’s upcoming book. “We know that they had been receiving threats. We know that there are other people who are being threatened in this territory,” says Ana Alfinito, Brazil legal adviser for Amazon Watch. Alfinito also explains how Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has systematically destroyed protections for Indigenous groups across the Amazon.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/8/missing_indigenous_amazon_watch_rainforest_brazil

