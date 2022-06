Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 06:58 Hits: 10

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed that Ukrainian forces' "heroic defense" of the Donbas region will continue despite being outnumbered and outgunned by the invading Russian military, as fierce street fighting continued for the control of the key city of Syevyerdonetsk.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-syevyerodonetsk-donbas-fighting/31888506.html