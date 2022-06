Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 04:30 Hits: 8

One in five people jailed in the European Union hasn't been convicted of a crime — including 12,000 in Germany alone. Studies suggest that pretrial detention is unnecessary in most cases.

