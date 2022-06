Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 07:50 Hits: 9

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has agreed that proactive measures are needed in order to turn the Lipis district into a Unesco Global Geopark. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/08/pahang-eyes-unesco-global-geopark-status-for-lipis-district