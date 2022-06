Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 19:38 Hits: 3

The Bear Clan Patrol is taking to the streets of Winnipeg to help at-risk locals and fight violence toward Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2022/0607/In-Winnipeg-Bear-Clan-Patrol-is-keeping-Indigenous-women-safer?icid=rss