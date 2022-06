Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 16:16 Hits: 1

The outcome of Australia's federal election in May should help to dispel the cynicism that leads many to think that politics never changes anything. If community-based independents could make a dent in the major party duopoly in Australia, then, with the right voting system, they can do so elsewhere as well.

