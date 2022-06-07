We Can't Get Answers: Texas Lawmaker Decries Police Refusal to Address Response to School Massacre

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 12:23 Hits: 10

We speak with Texas Democratic state Senator Roland Gutierrez about how the police botched the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a small town that is part of Gutierrez’s congressional district. The shooting left 19 fourth graders and two teachers dead after the police waited over an hour before anyone confronted the gunman. Gutierrez says he can “get no answers” from the state’s Department of Public Safety about why the police waited or which officials were present in the school in response to the shooting. He is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to hold a special legislative session to pass comprehensive gun safety measures in response to the massacre.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/7/texas_uvalde_senator_roland_gutierrez_robb