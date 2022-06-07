Texas Editor: Police in Uvalde Are Actively Obstructing Us from Doing Our Jobs

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 12:35 Hits: 10

Police and bikers in Uvalde, Texas, are restricting a growing number of journalists from reporting on the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 fourth graders and two teachers dead. “None of us can ever recall being treated in such a manner and our job impeded in such a manner,” says Nora Lopez, executive editor of San Antonio Express-News and president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. “Newsgathering is a constitutional right, so at some point this will cross into basically official oppression,” she says. Lopez also says residents are now afraid to speak with the press after one parent of two Robb Elementary students reported police had threatened to arrest her if she spoke with reporters about how she rushed the school to try to save her children.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/7/journalists_robb_elementary_school_uvalde_texas