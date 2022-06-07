Corrections in Ink : Keri Blakinger on Her Journey from Addiction to Cornell to Prison to Newsroom

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 12:48 Hits: 9

Criminal justice reporter Keri Blakinger speaks with us about her new memoir, out today, called “Corrections in Ink,” which details her path from aspiring professional figure skater to her two years spent in prison after she was arrested in her final semester of her senior year at Cornell University with six ounces of heroin. Blakinger says her relatively short jail sentence was a lucky case, which she attributes to progressive drug reform as well as her racial privilege. Blakinger went on to become an investigative journalist and now works at The Marshall Project, where she is the organization’s first formerly incarcerated reporter.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/7/corrections_in_ink_reporter_keri_blakinge