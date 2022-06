Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 21:51 Hits: 1

The war in Ukraine has forced Bosnian Serb nationalists to delay plans to pull their region out of Bosnia-Herzegovina's national institutions, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said.

