Donald Trump is 'scared' and 'trapped' because he is 'at the epicenter of the insurrection': Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen anticipates that the ex-president will try everything in his power to distract Americans from the prime-time hearings about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and attempt to overthrow the election.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) made it clear in an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber that what happened was certainly a coordinated conspiracy. Reporters have heard that the committee's presentation will show a kind of split-screen of what was happening in the attack and what Trump was doing.

Cohen explained that after spending decades with Trump he knows that the self-described billionaire feels "concerned. He feels scared and he's trapped."

"He knows that the text messages, the documents and the testimony of 1,000 witnesses places him at the epicenter," said Cohen. "So, what is he going to do? He's going to do what he does best, and that's f*cking lie."

It will likely be the same message as before, that the whole probe is a witch hunt and that there was "no collusion." Perhaps, he'll even say that the speech on Jan. 6 calling on the supporters to march to the Capitol was a "perfect speech," according to Cohen.

Cohen also warned that Trump is well-versed in playing the media to draw attention away from anything negative about him.

"He will continue to lie over, and over, and over again until the lie becomes the truth," continued Cohen.

Cohen closed by saying that the most important thing that should be done is to hold Trump and his co-conspirators accountable. He said he won't stop until justice is served.

