Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 03:20 Hits: 5

Rights groups say Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira had received threats before they went missing while reporting in a remote part of the Amazon near Brazil's border with Peru.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/british-journalist-and-indigenous-expert-missing-in-amazon/a-62047777?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf