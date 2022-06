Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 08:19 Hits: 9

GEORGE TOWN: Operators of childcare centres, kindergartens and pre-schools (tabika) are advised by the Health Ministry to ensure their premises are clean following the rise in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases, says Dr Norlela Ariffin. Read full story

