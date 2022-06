Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 20:34 Hits: 1

The guns debate in America has taken on an almost religious tone – that of a battle between good and evil that goes well beyond good or bad policy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0606/Has-the-gun-become-a-sacred-object-in-America?icid=rss