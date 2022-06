Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 11:45 Hits: 1

Europe’s decision to ban most Russian oil imports is based on a simple calculation: because the EU accounts for about half of Russia’s oil exports, an embargo would roughly halve Russia’s oil-export revenues. But the reality is more complicated.

