Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced late Monday morning he has just tested positive for COVID-19. Buttigieg delivered the keynote address last week on Wednesday at the Michigan Mackinac Policy Conference.
Buttigieg also appeared on a Sunday news show:
\u201cButtigieg: "The idea that us being the only developed country where this happens routinely -- especially in terms of the mass shootings -- is somehow a result of the design of the doorways on our school buildings is the definition of insanity, if not the definition of denial."\u201d
