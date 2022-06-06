Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 16:41 Hits: 7

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced late Monday morning he has just tested positive for COVID-19. Buttigieg delivered the keynote address last week on Wednesday at the Michigan Mackinac Policy Conference.

Buttigieg also appeared on a Sunday news show:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/06/pete-buttigieg-positive-19/