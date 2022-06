Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 15:48 Hits: 7

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the decision by Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bulgaria to close their airspace to prevent his plane from flying to Serbia was "unprecedented" but won’t affect good relations with Belgrade.

