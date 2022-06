Category: World Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 02:47 Hits: 1

South Korea and the US are sending a signal to North Korea, which had fired eight short-range missiles a day prior.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-korea-us-launch-missiles-in-response-to-north-s-tests/a-62040123?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf